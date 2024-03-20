Orchid Price Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $131.21 million and $7.79 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006476 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00026498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00015184 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,315.09 or 0.99872808 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010598 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.78 or 0.00167869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.12388114 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $10,607,905.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

