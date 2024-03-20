Orchid (OXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.17 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Orchid has a total market cap of $126.82 million and $7.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

