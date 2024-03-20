Oppenheimer Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $240.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.50. 393,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,296. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $222.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,381 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

