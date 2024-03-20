One Stop Systems (OSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $74.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $372,932.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,923,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 32.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

