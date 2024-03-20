Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.5 %

OLLI stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $84.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 371.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

