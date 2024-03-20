Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.5 %

OLLI stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $84.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 371.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.