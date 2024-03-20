OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 572.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. 351,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

