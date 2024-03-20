Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Up 4.9%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 433,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,988,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.11.

Oatly Group Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $611.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Articles

