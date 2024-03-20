Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 20% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $926.29 million and approximately $51.01 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.1318599 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $64,633,679.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

