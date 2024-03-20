NXM (NXM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006258 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00025087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00015097 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,085.71 or 1.00055808 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010559 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00158632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.