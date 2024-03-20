NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NWF stock opened at GBX 212.56 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67. The firm has a market cap of £105.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.08 and a beta of 0.29. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 280 ($3.56).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Christopher James Belsham bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($23,169.96). Corporate insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

