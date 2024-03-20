NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $1,100.00. The stock had previously closed at $878.37, but opened at $903.88. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NVIDIA shares last traded at $923.93, with a volume of 9,270,475 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.37.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.