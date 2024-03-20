NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $1,100.00. The stock had previously closed at $878.37, but opened at $903.88. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NVIDIA shares last traded at $923.93, with a volume of 9,270,475 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.37.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,791,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,296,429,000 after buying an additional 4,640,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $721.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.34. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

