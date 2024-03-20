NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 67,515 shares.The stock last traded at $102.17 and had previously closed at $100.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVEE

NV5 Global Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,404.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,404.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,459 shares of company stock worth $919,864 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,291 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 146,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.