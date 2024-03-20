Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Acquires C$10,801.50 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.01 per share, with a total value of C$10,801.50.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nutrien alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Mark Thompson acquired 150 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$71.73 per share, with a total value of C$10,759.50.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Mark Thompson bought 330 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.71 per share, with a total value of C$23,994.30.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.5 %

NTR stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$72.40. 3,944,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,115. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$64.89 and a 52-week high of C$104.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.10 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.3659447 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 85.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTR

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.