NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target Raised to $10.00

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s current price.

SMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Shares of SMR stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 5,280,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

