NRW Holdings Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:NWH)

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 24th.
NRW Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32.
About NRW
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NRW
- What does consumer price index measure?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Snowflake Stock Gets a Run of Upgrades; is the Low Finally in?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
Receive News & Ratings for NRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.