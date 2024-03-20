NRW Holdings Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:NWH)

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 24th.

NRW Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32.

Get NRW alerts:

About NRW

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

Receive News & Ratings for NRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.