Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.66

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.664 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Novo Nordisk A/S has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.5% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.4% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 92,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

