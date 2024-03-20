Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 862,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,032,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Novavax Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $654.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $291.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Novavax by 11.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

