Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,344,309. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

