Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Lifted by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.75. The company had a trading volume of 616,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,087. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

