Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Insider Sells $35,910.00 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.8 %

NOG stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

