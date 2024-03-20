Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

NOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,794 shares of company stock worth $284,252 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,825 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

