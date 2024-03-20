NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

NiSource has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

NiSource Stock Up 0.8 %

NI stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NI. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

