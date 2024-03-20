Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 2.1% Higher

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63. 17,870,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 88,595,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Nikola Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

