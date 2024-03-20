NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0185 on Top Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006476 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00026498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00015184 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,315.09 or 0.99872808 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010598 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.78 or 0.00167869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.