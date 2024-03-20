Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nextracker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 188,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 57,371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the third quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nextracker by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 26,092 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nextracker by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after buying an additional 73,413 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXT opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 30.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $62.14.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

