Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $294,516.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.62, for a total transaction of $294,516.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,875.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisbeth Mcnabb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $379,500.00.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.08. The stock had a trading volume of 66,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,759. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.