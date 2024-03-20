NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Gap Down to $29.95

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.95, but opened at $29.33. NexPoint Residential Trust shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 18,553 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $766.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.12%.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,143,000 after purchasing an additional 260,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,723,000 after acquiring an additional 100,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

