New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.60

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Price Performance
Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $77.36.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
