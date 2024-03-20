New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.60

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Price Performance

Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

Institutional Trading of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

