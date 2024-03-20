Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $620.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,964. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.37. The company has a market cap of $268.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.54 and a 12 month high of $627.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

