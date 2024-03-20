Natura &Co Holding S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2506 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 61.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after buying an additional 1,185,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 128.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 214,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 110.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 154,928 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

