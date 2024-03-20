National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $66.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Health Investors traded as high as $60.75 and last traded at $60.75, with a volume of 21995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in National Health Investors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in National Health Investors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,035,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

