National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Approximately 805,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 503,498 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.06.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National CineMedia Stock Up 2.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $502.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.86.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
