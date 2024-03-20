National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Approximately 805,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 503,498 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.06.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,781 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $502.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.86.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

