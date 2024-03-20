Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $93.68. The company had a trading volume of 139,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,119. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $82.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

