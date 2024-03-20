Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $100.92. 78,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

