Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 115.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 105,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 56,598 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 6.4% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Huntsman by 47.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 94,643 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntsman Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. 420,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.90.
Huntsman Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
