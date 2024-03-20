Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.62. 485,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,331. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

