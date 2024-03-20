Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 330 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IX. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of IX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.37. 2,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,266. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average is $95.56.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.