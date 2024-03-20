Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,860 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.23. The company had a trading volume of 644,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,791. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.43.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

