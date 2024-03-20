Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.90. 489,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,894. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

