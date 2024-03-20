Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

