Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 46,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.33. 287,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.57. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,141,945. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

