Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.25. 409,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,470. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $82.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

