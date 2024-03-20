Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,978. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.24 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

