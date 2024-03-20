Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 225,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

COP stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.64. 1,049,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,797,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average is $115.95. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $93.26 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

