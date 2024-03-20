Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.01. 75,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,748. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

