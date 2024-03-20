Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE JXN traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 159,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.54. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

