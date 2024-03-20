Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,383,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,653,000 after purchasing an additional 849,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $42.06. 351,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.