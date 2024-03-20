Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 3.3%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.86 and last traded at $87.57. 25,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 253,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBR. Benchmark cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.60.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($2.30). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $737.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.52 million. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,392,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 48.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

