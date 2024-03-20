Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EDD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. 17,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $4.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $16,251,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $5,736,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,447,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 680.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 224,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195,660 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.