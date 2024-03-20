Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of EDD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. 17,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $4.95.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
